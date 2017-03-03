Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is all set to pull the wraps off its powerful hatchback the Baleno RS in India on Friday, March 3. The Baleno RS, the Booster Jet engine variant of the much-acclaimed model the Baleno, will be the second model of Maruti Suzuki to join the Nexa premium dealership line-up in the country this year.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS—A closer look

At the heart of the go-faster version of the Baleno will be a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine, which is tuned to churn out 100bhp at 5,500rpm 1,700 and 4,500rpm. The current Baleno is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engines.

From a visual stand point, the Baleno RS, although will stay very much in the silhouette of the regular Baleno, it will feature Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, side skirts and new diamond cut alloy wheels along with sportier front and rear bumpers to make it different. The cabin of the RS version will have all-black themes and feature a contrast stitching upholstery. The hot hatch of Maruti Suzuki will race in the Indian market against Fiat Abarth Punto, Ford Figo 1.5-litre petrol and Volkswagen Polo GT TSI in India.

Maruti is expected to price the new Baleno RS in the Rs 8 lakh brackets.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the LIVE updates from the launch floor of the Baleno RS.