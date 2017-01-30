Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is all set to launch the sporty version of its premium hatchback, Baleno RS, in India in February. The powerful variant is expected to be the next big launch of the company in India this year after the Ignis compact crossover and will be the second model to join the Nexa line-up in 2017.

The powerful Boosterjet engine variant of the Baleno will go up against Fiat Abarth Punto, Ford Figo 1.5-litre petrol and Volkswagen Polo GT TSI in India and is likely to be costlier than the current model. The go faster version of the Baleno will measure 3,995mm in length, 1,745mm in width, 1,510mm in height and 2,520mm in wheelbase and will be powered by a 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine. The engine will be tuned to churn out 100bhp at 5,500rpm and 150Nm of torque between 1,700 and 4,500rpm, mated to five-speed manual transmission.

The Baleno RS will come equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels and is expected to offer ABS with EBD and dual airbags as standard fitment across all trims. Baleno RS, the powerful version of the hatchback, draws parallels with its regular model-- It would feature Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, side skirts and new diamond cut alloy wheels along with a sportier front and rear bumpers. Other features expected to be included are reverse camera, automatic climate control and 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with Apple CarPlay. Word in the street is, the Baleno RS is likely to be priced at around Rs 8 lakh.