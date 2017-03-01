The teasers are out and the promotion campaigns have just begun for Baleno RS, a power-backed variant of Baleno. Maruti Suzuki's acclaimed premium hatchback Baleno's new variant is just hours away from its launch in India. There are also indications that the new model from the country's largest carmaker has arrived at dealerships of the company.

Images of Baleno RS have been doing the rounds for sometime now with the latest entrant donning a rare double shade, blue and red colours. Well, we will tell you which of these fascinating colours will actually make it to the showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS—Nexa

The Baleno RS will be the next offering of Maruti Suzuki to make it to the Nexa, the premium showrooms of the company. The regular variant of the Baleno is also sold through Nexa in India. The Boosterjet engine-variant of the Baleno is the second model to join Nexa in 2017 after the Ignis. Nexa, the destination for Maruti's premium cars now has three models—S-Cross, Baleno and Ignis.

Baleno RS-engine

The most intriguing part of the new Baleno is its engine. It is the first offering of Maruti Suzuki to feature a turbo-petrol engine. At the heart of the go-faster version of the Baleno will be a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine, which is tuned to churn out 100bhp at 5,500rpm 1,700 and 4,500rpm. The current Baleno is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engines.

What makes the Baleno RS different from the current Baleno?

Apart from the engine that, how Baleno RS is different from the current model in the market? While the Baleno in its new avatar will stay very much close to the overall look of the current hatchback in the market, there will be a few additions to distinguish it from the original one. The Baleno RS will feature Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, side skirts and new diamond cut alloy-wheels along with sportier front and rear bumpers. The cabin of the RS version will have all-black colour themes and feature a contrast stitching upholstery.

As for features, the Baleno RS will comes with a seven-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with navigation and safety features such as ABS and dual airbag as standard. One of the highlights of the Baleno RS will be disc brakes on all four wheels. It will be the second affordable hatchback in the country to be equipped with all-wheel disc brakes after the Fiat Abarth Punto.

Competition and Price

The hot hatch of Maruti Suzuki will race in the Indian market against Fiat Abarth Punto, Ford Figo 1.5-litre petrol and Volkswagen Polo GT TSI in India. At this point of time, although the price details are sketchy, the rumours hover around Rs 8 lakh bracket. The Baleno RS is open for bookings.

Colours

The Baleno RS will be sold in seven exterior colours — Ray Blue, Autumn Orange, Fire Red, Pearl Arctic, Premium Silver, Granite Gray and Premium Urban Blue.