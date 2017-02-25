India's largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki has started accepting bookings for Baleno RS, the go-faster version of the Baleno hatchback. To be launched on March 3, Baleno RS can be booked online on Nexa's website for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Baleno RS will be the first Maruti Suzuki model to be powered by Boostejet turbo-petrol mill. It will be sold only in Alpha variant and the waiting period has already stretched to three months. Baleno RS will be sold in seven exterior colours - Ray Blue, Autumn Orange, Fire Red, Pearl Arctic, Premium Silver, Granite Gray and Premium Urban Blue.

The 1.0-litre mill will produce 100bhp at 5,500rpm and 150Nm of torque between 1,700 and 4,500rpm. The number makes Baleno RS the first hot hatch from Maruti Suzuki. The mill will be mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki has added a styling kit on Baleno RS to make it look different than other Baleno models. The kit includes tweaked front and rear bumper with sportier stance, mesh-type front grille and side skirts. The rear bumper sports a dual-tone scheme and faux diffuser. One of the most striking features of Baleno RS will be the diamond-cut alloy wheels in dark shade.

Baleno RS will boast of an all-black upholstery inside. It is also rumoured to get flat-bottom steering wheel and RS badging on the seat covers. The upholstery will have a contrast-stitching complementing the sporty theme of the exterior.

The car will come with an array of standard features such as the Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, reverse camera and parking sensors, electric adjust and folding wing mirrors with indicators and 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with navigation. It will flaunt disc brakes on all four wheels, which most of the car in its segment misses out.

Baleno RS is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.