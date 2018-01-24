Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in India and when the company decides to be an exhibitor at India's biennial auto show, it cannot have a small display area. The company has just confirmed that its pavilion in the forthcoming show will be spread over 4200 sq metre and it will have the largest vehicle display area with over 18 vehicles on display spread across in Arena, Nexa and Motorsports zones.

For those visiting the show, Maruti Suzuki pavilion built around the theme of 'Transformotion', will be a feast for eyes. Apart from its entire range of cars, the Indo-Japanese outfit has some surprises in store. Let's take a look at it to know more.

#ConceptFutureS

The star of Maruti Suzuki's stall will be the #ConceptFutureS concept. Maruti Suzuki claims the concept will tease its all-new compact car design language. The uniquely-styled compact vehicle will have SUV-like characters aimed to delight customers in the compact car space. A few design cues from the sketch of what we can expect as an urban SUV soon reveal an upright stance, commanding higher seating and ground clearance, horizontal hood giving it a unique aggressive stance and posture.

The #ConceptFutureS, in its production form, is expected to be positioned below popular Vitara Brezza SUV. The SUV is also expected to be based on Suzuki's lightweight 'Heartect' platform that also underpins Baleno.

e-Survivor concept EV

The show will mark India debut of the e-Survivor concept. Maruti Suzuki tries to answer on how the company's future compact SUV will look like with the e-Survivor. The company proposes the possibility of a new 4WD to be brought by electrification along with company's SUV tradition of ladder frame and lightweight compact body in the e-Survivor.

The design of e-Survivor has been inspired by the Suzuki's well-known mini-SUVs the Jimny and Vitara. The T-section removable roof is an inspiration from the mid-90's Suzuki X-90 compact SUV.

Next-gen HEV technology working model

Maruti Suzuki will also showcase a working model of the next generation Suzuki Hybrid system (HEV) that currently powers Suzuki Solio and Suzuki Swift cars manufactured and sold in Japan. High on efficiency and low on emissions, and with the capability of a purely electric drive, this next generation hybrid system offers superior driving performance and acceleration, according to the manufacturer.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift launch

Last but not the least, the all-new Swift will be launched at Auto Expo 2018. Maruti Suzuki has already commenced bookings for the third generation Swift which is based on the fifth generation Heartect platform that also underpins the Baleno hatchback and Dzire compact sedan.

The new Swift carries forward the young flavour associated with the previous generations. 2018 Swift will continue to draw power from the 1.2-litre K12 VVT engine petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines. Apart from the standard five-speed manual transmission, 2018 Swift will also be offered in five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.