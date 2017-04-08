Maruti Suzuki's workhorse, the Alto, retained its bestselling car of India tag for the 13th year in a row. India's largest carmaker registered sales of 2.41 lakh units of the Alto in the financial year 2016-17 to stay on top.

The entry level hatchback has contributed nearly 17 percent to the total domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki in the last fiscal, which stands at 1,443,641 units. It is interesting that the Alto model alone sold more than the total volume sold in the last fiscal by several other carmakers individually in the country. The company has also exported over 21,000 units of the Alto to markets such as Sri Lanka, Chile, Philippines, and Uruguay in FY 2016-17.

The Indo-Japanese carmaker launched the Alto brand in the country in September 2000. The small car emerged as the bestselling model in India shortly, replacing its stable mate Maruti Suzuki 800. Within three years of launch, Alto clocked one lakh of cumulative sales.

"Alto is the No 1 best-selling brand for 13 consecutive years. This unique distinction is a reflection of Alto's popularity. I am delighted that Alto once again dominates the car industry in 2016-17," said RS Kalsi, executive director (M&S) at Maruti Suzuki.

In its 17 years, Maruti Suzuki has given many updates and facelifts to the Alto. The hatchback is currently sold in two engine options. The Alto 800 is powered by 796cc three-cylinder engine, which develops 47bhp and 69Nm of torque under the hood, and comes mated to five-speed manual transmission. The price of the Alto 800 starts at Rs 2.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Alto K10 draws power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series engine that churns out 67.1bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 90Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The engine either comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission or five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AMT). The Alto K10 price starts at Rs 3.30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.