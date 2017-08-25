The Batman universe is set to expand once more with a new film from Warner Bros and DC focusing on the Jokers origins. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is on board to produce the film based on Batmans iconic nemesis.
Martin Scorsese set to produce gritty Joker Origins movie
- August 25, 2017 14:35 IST
