Marshal of Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh, 98, the only officer who received five-star rank, died of cardiac arrest at the Army's Research and Referral hospital, on Saturday, September 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the late IAF officer in the hospital. Modi later tweeted saying Singh had been critical.

PM Modi at Marshal #ArjanSingh's side at Army Hospital R&R, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/0EmdUKh0Rf — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 16, 2017

"Went to R&R Hospital to see Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, who is critically ill. I also met his family members," the PM tweeted.

Meanwhile here are a few things to know about this officer: