Perhaps for the first time in the history of Indian Railways, a couple from the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh tied the knot on a train on Thursday. Doubling their joy, the marriage was solemnized by one of the most popular spiritual gurus of India, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

But do not be mistaken, the UP couple did not marry on the train as part of a Railways-themed wedding. The duo Sachin Kumar and Jyotsna Singh Patel decided to marry on board after Ravi Shankar, who was travelling on the special train, urged them for an impromptu wedding.