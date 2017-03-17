Congratulations are in order, as Marion Cotillard and boyfriend Guillaume Canet welcome a new addition to their family. Cotillard and Canet welcomed their second child, a baby girl, PEOPLE confirmed.

Cotillard and her boyfriend are already parents to a 5½-year-old son named Marcel and now they have welcomed a baby girl.

The Allied actress revealed her second pregnancy on Instagram in September when she was hit by a controversy. In September, it was reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended their marriage because of the actor's affair with Cotillard. To dismiss all the reports, she shared her second pregnancy news on Instagram.

"This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up. Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need," she posted on Instagram.

"Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment."

Cotillard and Canet first worked together in Love Me If You Dare, which was released in 2003. They started dating in 2007 and welcomed their first baby in May 2011.

Take a look at Marion Cotillard's photos during her second pregnancy.