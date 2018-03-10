For those who loved playing Mario and couldn't get enough of playing it, here's a good news for you. Today is National Mario Day and on this occasion, Google has decided to bring the beloved gaming character Mario on the Google Maps. The search giant has joined their hands with Nintendo ahead of Mario Day, March 10 (aka Mar10). So now the mustachioed plumber will also navigate Google map for users.

"To celebrate our favorite mustachioed plumber-turned-racer on his special day—MAR10 Day—we've collaborated with the team at Nintendo to let Mario accompany you all on your driving adventures on Google Maps this week," Google Maps UX Engineer Munish Dabas wrote in a blog post.

To get started with Mario user need to first update their Android of iOS Google Maps from Play Store and App Store. Once the update is done, then users can see a yellow color "?" icon at the bottom-right corner of the application. While tapping on the icon it will prompt a screen which will say start navigating the world as Mario.

On enabling the option, users can see that the normal navigation arrow has been replaced by Mario. So for this week, Mario will be leading your Google Maps wherever you are driving.

"Just remember to practice safe driving on the road—we don't encourage throwing bananas or red shells at other drivers in real life!" Dabas added.

This new feature is rolling out globally. However, the mustachioed plumber will only be available for one week, so make the most of this fun feature.

Google is also encouraging users to take a screen-shot of the gaming character while navigating on the map and share it on their social media account by using the hashtag #MarioMaps. "make sure to avoid sharing personal details like your home or work address (seriously, think before you post)," Dabas recommended