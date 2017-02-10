Marine Le Pen: The division between left and right is an illusion

Speaking on BBC Twos documentary After Brexit: The Battle For Europe on 9 February, National Front president Marine Le Pen called the right and left of politics an illusion. The controversial populist presidential hopeful claimed that real division was between globalists and patriots. Le Pen also addressed the issue of the National Front being seen as racist, saying that those critics no longer exist in France and it is only people outside of France that hold that opinion.
