Far-right leader Marine Le Pen sought to mobilse her supporters six days before the French general election, pledging to suspend all immigration and protect voters. Opinion polls have for months shown Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron qualifying on Sunday for the May 7 run-off, but the gap with conservative Francois Fillon and far-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon has been tightening.
Marine Le Pen claims French attacks would not have happened under her
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen sought to mobilse her supporters six days before the French general election, pledging to suspend all immigration and protect voters. Opinion polls have for months shown Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron qualifying on Sunday for the May 7 run-off, but the gap with conservative Francois Fillon and far-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon has been tightening.
- April 18, 2017 15:58 IST
-