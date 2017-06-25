Fourth seed Marin Cilic takes on Feliciano Lopez in the Men's singles final of Aegon Championships 2017 at Queen's Club on Sunday, June 25.

Cilic, the world number eight, is aiming to become the first man since Pete Sampras in 1995 to win both singles and doubles title at Queen's. Notably, the Croat and his doubles partner will complete the semi-final match against Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares after the singles final later today. The duo was leading 6-1, 3-5 when rain interrupted the proceedings on Saturday.

The Croatian star faces the prospect of playing three matches on the final day at the Queen's. The 28-year-old progressed to the final after beating Gilles Muller 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a hard-fought match.

On the other hand, Lopez reached his second Aegon Championships final after beating 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the semi-final.

With top seeds Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic bowing out as early as in the first round, both Lopez and Cilic have done well to reach the final day of the grass-court tournament. Notably, it was the former, who dumped out Wawrinka with a straight set win over the Swiss star in his tournament opener.

Lopez has been in fine form on the grass this season. The 35-year-old finished as runner-up in Stuttgart and carried his form into Queen's to decimate the likes of Wawrinka, Tomas Berdych and Dimitrov en route final.

"You can imagine how important it is for me to be in the final of Queen's at this stage of my career. It is one of the tournaments that you, first of all, you love. I was dreaming to play here. When I was younger I was watching Queen's all the time and it's one of those tournaments that you always want to play. For me, it's so special to be in the final," Lopez said, as quoted by ATP's official website.

Cilic, on the other hand, will be geared up for a record-breaking day at the Queen's. The Croat holds a 5-2 head-to-head advantage over the Lopez, with his latest win coming at French Open earlier this year. Also, he has defeated Lopez in both their earlier meetings at the tournament.

TV and live streaming information

The Aegon Championships 2017 final between Marin Cilic and Feliciano Lopez is set to start at 2:00 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST.