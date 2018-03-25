Marijuana can help people prevent drug and alcohol relapse, according to a recent study.

Published in Neuropsychopharmacology, the study states that a non-psychoactive component of marijuana - cannabidiol or CBD – helps prevent drug, alcohol relapse in people who are addicts.

"The results provide proof of principle supporting the potential of CBD in relapse prevention along two dimensions CBD: beneficial actions across several vulnerability states, and long-lasting effects with only brief treatment," said Friedbert Weiss, leader of an investigative team at the Scripps Research Institute, according to a press release.

Weiss said that drug, alcohol relapse in people for multiple reasons. "Therefore, effects such as these observed with CBD that concurrently ameliorate several of these are likely to be more effective in preventing relapse than treatments targeting only a single state," he said.

Marijuana is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant. While the drug is illegal in several parts of the world, some countries like Uruguay have legalized it and others allow its usage in some form.

Several researchers have found that Marijuana has various benefits if administered with regulations. It is, in fact, widely known that Marijuana can help fight depression, regulate seizure and control anxiety.

But, there are some other uses of marijuana which might not be so common.

When smoked, marijuana can treat nausea and vomiting in cancer patients. It can also treat neuropathic pain (pain caused by damaged nerves), reported cancer.org.

This might be outrageous, but marijuana can actually help cure broken bones. The study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, broken bones treated with marijuana can actually make them stronger and more resilient against a repeated fracture, reported The Independent.

In another study, published in the journal Fundamental & Clinical Pharmacology, it was established marijuana regulates Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD. Cannabidiol (CBD) can effectively help control anxiety and, in turn, help to deal with OCD, which is an anxiety disorder.