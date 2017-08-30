Maria Sharapova has received a major boost to her US Open campaign this time around. She is already being hailed as a favourite to lift the title following the exit of two big shots of women's tennis, in the competition so far.

While the glamorous Russian star knocked out one of the title favourites, Simona Halep, in her very first round match of US Open 2017 on Monday, defending US Open champion Angelique Kerber was shown the door by Japan's Naomi Osaka on Tuesday.

Osaka won 6-3 6-1 against Kerber.

With two of the potential title contenders out of the scene and Serena Williams not participating at US Open 2017, Sharapova has a massive chance to win the second US Open title in her career at the age of 30.

For that, she needs to continue her winning momentum in the tournament.

"Tennis is a very individual sport. You feel like it's just you most of the time out there. Since I've come back, I feel like I'm on a team," said Sharapova, after her win over Halep.

Unforgettable night! Thank you, New York. A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

"I'm not just winning for myself, but I'm winning for everyone that has stood behind me. That is a very special feeling."

Against Timea Babos of Hungary, Sharapova finds herself colliding with an opponent who is younger and also hungry for making it big in women's tennis. The 24-year-old, who has never progressed past the third round in the US Open, enters the match against Sharapova at the back of a thrilling three-set win over Viktorija Golubic.

Sharapova and Babos have never met before in the tennis court in women's singles competition.

Match schedule

Date : August 30

: August 30 Time : Approx 3 pm EST (12:30 am IST) - after Bouchard vs Rodina and Laaksonen vs Del Potro

: Approx 3 pm EST (12:30 am IST) - after Bouchard vs Rodina and Laaksonen vs Del Potro Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV - Star Sports Select 1/HD. Live streaming: Hotstar

US: TV: ESPN, ESPN 2. Live streaming: Watch ESPN, Tennis Channel

UK, Rest of Europe: TV: Eurosport. Live streaming: Eurosport Player

Canada: TV: TSN, RDS

Live score: Twitter.