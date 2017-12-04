The Fappening menace and the leak of celebrities' compromising photos and videos over the internet, without their consent, is turning out to be a major distress for the personalities concerned. Just a few weeks back, Paige made her WWE return and certain online parasites leaked her nude photos again.

Now Maria Kanellis, another WWE superstar, has been targetted. This is not the first time though this year, let us tell you!

We are Aunt and Uncle today. My favorite job. #Gunner #wrestling #22weeks6dayspregnant #alieninvasion ??? A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:38am PST

#22weekspregnant and feeling it today!! Yucky yucky today but maybe the gym will help... #fitpregnancy #alieninvasion ?? #crazyhair A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:11am PST

Maria, 35, returned to the WWE earlier this 2017 along with her husband Mike Bennett. She announced her pregnancy in September.

In her first stint with the Vince McMahon-led pro wrestling promotion between 2004 and 2010, Maria remained one of the top draws in the Divas division. She is also famous for her intergender match with the Samoan giant Umaga inside the WWE ring.

Maria was involved in plenty of 'Lingerie Pillow matches' as well as 'Bra and Panties matches'. Her on-screen romance with Santino Marella and Dolph Ziggler is also fondly remembered by the WWE fans.

She has close to 460K followers on Instagram and Maria also regularly posts sizzling images of her wearing lingeries and bikinis. The nude photos leak however has been done without her consent. And we don't quite know if it will ever stop in the near future.