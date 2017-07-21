Marco Verratti is one of the best talents in world football, so it comes as no surprise when a player like him is targeted by some of the top clubs around the world. The PSG midfielder is on the radar of Barcelona and Manchester United as well.

The Premier League side have been looking for a quality midfielder, and are always looking to strengthen their squad for next season. They have already signed quality players like Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof, but they are not done with, as expected.

Though some reports did suggest that Verratti could sign for Barcelona, that situation might have changed with some latest developments. The Italian star after some fallout with his agent decided to sack him, and have hired super agent Mino Raiola, which could play an important role in helping Manchester United get their man.

After having failed to land Eric Dier from Tottenham, Verratti has been on United's radar, and Raiola could help them sign the player as well.

There is some huge sense when one looks as to why Manchester United could be huge favourites to help the Italian play for the Red Devils. His new agent Raiola seems to have a close link with Manchester United, looking at all the major deals, which the club had last season.

It was his integral role, which helped the Premier League giants sign Paul Pogba for £89 million. Besides Pogba, the other two major signings include Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. All these three players have a common agent in the form of Raiola.

United fans will hope that Raiola could help them beat clubs like Real Madrid, who have also been linked with the player, and Barcelona to acquire Verratti's services.

However, one also needs to understand that an agent might have a huge role, but the player will have an official say on the matter. After all, it is the player who will have to represent the club and not his agent.

With Verratti been linked with Barcelona quite strongly in the last few days, it will be an interesting summer to watch out for.