A number of Malayalam movies are set to hit the screens in March following the success of Oru Mexican Aparatha and Angamaly Diaries that clashed against each other at Kerala box office upon their release on March 3.

Here's a list of Malayalam movies to watch out this month

Alamara

Sunny Wayne has joined hands with director Midhun Manuel Thomas again for the movie Alamara. The family entertainer revolves around the life of Arun (Sunny) and Swathi (Aditi Ravi), and how a cupboard that Swathi's parents gives her creates quite a lot of inconveniences in their married lives. Alamara trailer was opened to a stupendous response from the audience. Though the filmmaker is just two-movie old, expectations are sky high, thanks to the immense response for both Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu and Ann Maria Kalippilaanu- his directorial ventures.

The Sunny-starrer is scheduled to hit the screens on March 17, and will be released all over UAE and GCC regions a day before its Kerala release.

C/o Saira Banu

Alamara will be pitted against Manju Warrier, Shane Nigam and Amala Akkineni's family entertainer C/o Saira Banu, which is also slated to release on March 17. The movie narrates the story of post woman Saira Banu (Manju) and her son Joshua Peter (Shane), who lead a peaceful and happy life, However, in a bad turn of events, Joshua becomes a convict. What happens after Annie John Tharavadi (Amala) gets involved form the crux of C/o Saira Banu, helmed by Antony Sony Sebastian and scripted by RJ Shaan. Watch C/o Saira Banu trailer || teaser

Honey Bee 2

Honey Bee 2 Celebrations is the sequel of the comedy entertainer Honey Bee, starring Asif Ali and Bhavana in the lead roles. The comedy entertainer, directed by Jean Paul Lal, also stars Baburaj, Balu Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal, Sreenivasan, Lena and Krishna Praba in significant roles, will be released on March 23.

Take Off

The much-awaited Malayalam movie, Take Off is based on the real life story of Indian nurses after ISIS terrorists took over the city of Tikrit in Iraq. The trailer of Mahesh Narayan's directorial venture gives a glimpse on what to expect from the movie, and is sure to see the notable performances of Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy and Fahadh Faasil, who have come together for the first time. The movie, which also has Asif Ali in a cameo role, is slated to hit the screens on March 24.

The Great Father

Megastar Mammootty is all set to enthral his fans with his stylish avatar in the family action entertainer The Great Father. The Haneef Adeni-directed movie, bankrolled by August Cinema, is one of the most anticipated big-budget movies in Malayalam this year. The movie has an ensemble cast, including Tamil actor Arya, Sneha and Baby Anikha, and will be released on March 30.

Georgettan's Pooram

Dileep will be next seen in the comedy entertainer Georgettan's Pooram, which is narrated against the backdrop of Thrissur, Kerala's cultural capital. Kerala State Film Best Actress Award winner Rajisha Vijayan plays Merlin, the love interest of Dileep's character George in K Biju's directorial venture. The movie's trailer, also featuring Vinay Forrt, Sharafudheen, Thiru Actlab, Renji Panicker and Assim Jamal, among others has garnered positive response from audience. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 31.