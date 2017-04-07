Arsene Wenger is known for spotting young talent and he has done so on numerous occasions since he took over at Arsenal 20 years ago. Arsenal have produced a number of top class players from their youth academy and have also bought some of them and developed them into the finest players in football at the moment.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscielny and Robin van Persie have become some of the greatest players in the sport under Wenger. Spotting a young special talent who is destined for greatness is not easy, but Wenger is somewhat of a specialist in that area.

And Arsenal could be in line to sign the hottest prospect in world football who has been dubbed as the next Alexis Sanchez in Marcelo Allende. Arsenal have brought Allende for three trials at Arsenal's training ground and reports say that Wenger and the Arsenal coaches have been impressed in what they have seen from him so far.

Reports say that Arsenal are desperate to sign the player and now that he has just turned 18 years old means he is eligible under FIFA transfer rules to secure a move to the Emirates. According to reports in Chile, Allende has returned to his hometown club of Deportes Santa Cruz following a third trial in north London and is awaiting Arsenal's call.

Allende came into the spotlight when he starred for Chile when they hosted the Under-17s World Cup in 2015 and also captained the side and scored twice to help his country in to the round of 16.

The Chilean can operate on either wing or behind the striker and began his career at Cobreola's academy, who have produced a number of footballing stars in the past. Charles Aranguiz and Eduardo Vargas both started at the Santiago academy, while Arsenal's own Sanchez played for Cobreola before his move to Udinese in 2006.

If Arsenal do agree a deal with Deportes Santa Cruz for Allende, they will have to loan him out immediately. But having secured a deal for one of the most promising players in the world at the moment will be a big boost as Arsenal and Wenger as they look to revamp their squad after another disappointing season.