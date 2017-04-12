Football was targeted yet again by terrorists, but the message again goes out straight. You can halt them, but you cannot stop them. The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco will now go ahead at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

The unfortunate explosions near the team bus of Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening did leave no one with a life-threatening injury, but Spanish defender Marc Bartra bore the brunt of the attack as the glass shattered from the team bus during the explosions, heavily injuring his arm.

Not to worry, the Spanish defender is recovering at the moment and is out of any danger.

Bartra, 26, underwent a successful operation on his hand on Tuesday night "after breaking the radial bone in his arm and getting bits of debris lodged in his hand as a result of the bomb attack on the BVB Team Bus", the team statement said.

"We're all in shock and our thoughts are with Marc," said Dortmund skipper Marcel Schmelzer. "We hope that he will make a speedy recovery." The Black and Yellow camp is all set "to play the match tomorrow for Marc".

Marc Bartra's wife Melissa Jimenez, a sports journalist covering Moto GP, confirmed the injury to Radio Marca. She has been on his side since the incident happened.

The Dortmund team undoubtedly have been shaken by the entire incident and playing a big match within 24 hours is indeed difficult. However, it needs to be seen if they indeed can bring out their biggest fight against the French side AS Monaco on Wednesday.

"The stadium and the surrounding area remain the focal point for police," mentioned Dortmund's chief of police, Gregor Lange. "We're prepararing a major police presence for tomorrow [April 12 match at 6.45 pm CET] and will do everything humanly possible to ensure the match can take place safely."

Who is Marc Bartra

Position: Central defence

Born: January 1991 in San Jaume, Spain

Senior team clubs so far: FC Barcelona (2010-2016), Borussia Dortmund (2016-active)

Spain national team appearances so far: 12

Trophies in football: 5 La Liga titles, 2 UEFA Champions League titles, 3 Copa del Rey titles, 1 FIFA Club World Cup (all with Barcelona)

Under-21 European Championship 2013 (with Spain U-21 team)

Wife: Moto GP journalist Melissa Jiménez (married February 2014)

Daughter: Gala Bartra (born August 2015)

