Maqbool Salmaan is a familar face for the Malayalam movie audience for being the son of actor Ibrahimkutty, the nephew of megastar Mammootty and cousin of young star Dulquer Salmaan. Now, Maqbool, 30, is entering the wedlock with Almas, who hails from Kasargod, in a private family affair on April 1. The news of the actor's marriage was revealed by none other than DQ.

Dulquer, who is basking in the success of the family entertainer Jomonte Suviseshangal, announced the new while sharing the first-look poster of Maqbool's upcoming movie, Un Kaadallrunthal, which marks his debut in the Tamil film industry. The movie is the directorial venture of Hashim Marikar.

"On his wedding day it gives me great joy to present to you all the first look poster of my cousins Maqbools Tamil debut ! Wishing team #UnKaadalIrunthal the very best !!" Dulquer posted on his Facebook page while wishing the team of the Tamil movie.

In November 2016, rumours about Maqbool's wedding were doing the rounds on social media along with a few photos, which were said to have been taken during a private function that happened in Mammootty's family. Putting the rumour mills to rest, the Kasaba actor had then posted on his Facebook page: