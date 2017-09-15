A number of injuries have been confirmed by Scotland Yard in the Parsons Green incident that took place at around 8.20 this morning (15 September). Witnesses have reported injuries including facial burns and injuries as a result of a stampede to escape the station.
Many injured in Parsons Green incident including burns
- September 15, 2017 16:47 IST
