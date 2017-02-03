New Microsoft Xbox 360 games have now joined the backwards compatibility fray on Xbox One consoles. Now, as many as three of these titles can be checked out by Xbox One gamers within the customised backwards compatibility 'library'. The USP of this latest development is the fact that more games are in the release pipeline as far as Xbox One backwards compatibility is concerned; these could well include Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Now, as far as the new Xbox One backwards compatible games are concerned, check out the list of these titles below:

Stuntman: Ignition

JUJU

Mad Tracks.

Also, rumour mills are abuzz with the fact that there would be more Xbox One backwards compatible games; released during this week. However, the exact list of these titles is yet to surface at this point in time.

Nonetheless, loyalists are intensely expecting Activision to make Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Modern Warfare 2 this week. Therefore, you are expected to keep your eyes & ears open for new developments with respect to Xbox One backwards compatibility.

Finally, it also seems like Microsoft is aware about expectations from gamers with respect to the above titles being announced officially as backwards compatible on Xbox One devices.

Therefore, February holds even more promise than January, and represents a greater chance of Call of Duty games joining the backwards compatibility fray. With Call of Duty being the criteria, take a look at the prominent increments that have already been announced as backwards compatible on Xbox One:

Call of Duty: World at War – This Call of Duty increment was announced as being backwards compatible (on Xbox One) on September 27, 2016. Activision is the developer of the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – The original Black Ops Call of Duty increment (by Activision) was announced as being backwards compatible, on May 17, 2016.

Call of Duty 2 – This increment joined the backwards compatibility fray on August 23, 2016.