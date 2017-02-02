It is known that celebrities and controversies go hand in hand and a great example of it is Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar.

Manveer entered the Bigg Boss 10 house as a commoner and within a day after he became a public figure by winning the trophy, a video of his wedding ceremony started doing the rounds. The video spread like wildfire sparking off rumour of him being a married man. In fact, some reports claimed that he even has a 5-year-old daughter.

BB10 winner Manveer Gujjar is married and has a 5-year-old daughter [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Manveer, who had claimed to be single inside the house, however called the controversy a cheap publicity gimmick. "I am not married. Shaadi jaisi cheez aise chhup nahi sakti. I have been in the Bigg Boss house since October. Agar yeh sach hota toh ab tak kisi ne toh issue raise kiya hi hota. This has just been done by someone for cheap publicity," Manveer told the Times of India.

While Manveer and his family including his mother, brother and sister-in-law called the report baseless, some of his own relatives have confirmed to the daily that the Bigg Boss 10 winner is indeed married and that it was known to most of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house, including the host, Salman Khan.

"He was married three years ago. He also has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter named Aashi. He never hid the fact on the show. He had shared it with Nitibha, who was trying to get close to him as well as with Lopamudra and Manu Punjabi. Even Salman bhai was told about it. There were too many intelligent people there. How did a common man rise amid them?" Manveer's maternal uncle Karan Singh Nagar said.

Another relative of the Bigg Boss 10 winner, Suresh (married to Manveer's cousin), revealed that the marriage was hidden from the public eye because if it had been out in the open, Manveer would have lost a huge number of votes from female fans.