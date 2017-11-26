Gorgeous Manushi Chhillar brought accolades to the country by winning the Miss World 2017 title. However, her transformation from being a medical student to the diva that she is today is worth applauding as well.

Manushi won millions of hearts with her beauty and intellect at the Miss World 2017 contest. She has now come back to India, and received a warm welcome on return.

While the 21-year-old girl is still trending on social media for her achievement, there are some old videos and photos of Manushi that have now surfaced online. One video from Manushi's college days show a completely different-looking girl.

The video is apparently just two years old, which hints at the tremendous transformation the talented girl underwent in this small time period. In the clip, Manushi is seen talking about how she prepared and cracked the entrance examination for MBBS at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat, Haryana.

She is heard saying that she has never been very studious but managed to crack the entrance test with "smart work" rather than "hard work".

In another picture from her college days, Manushi is seen standing with her other aspiring doctor friends, and here too she is quite unrecognisable. There are some other old photos of the latest Miss World on social media.

Manushi Chhillar - Two years ago & NOW #MissWorld2017 What an amazing transformation!! pic.twitter.com/kb5k4ZuY4Z — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 22, 2017

Amazing journey of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar ?? pic.twitter.com/Z0gnvflyF7 — Babaji Ka Thullu (@BabajiKaThullu4) November 20, 2017

One might never have imagined that this simple girl with spectacles would become Miss World 2017 in two years.

Manushi's transformation is highly motivating, and would surely encourage many others to have belief in themselves to chase their dreams.

Manushi brought the Miss World crown back to India after 17 long years. The last one to win the title from India was Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

Apart from her beauty and grace during the contest, Manushi was also praised for her winning answer, where she said the profession that deserves highest salary and respect is that of a mother.