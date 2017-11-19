After winning the Femina Miss India title, Manushi Chhillar created history by claiming the Miss World 2017 crown. The gorgeous diva from Haryana has been receiving congratulatory messages from across the globe.

Social media is abuzz with praises for Manushi, who made the entire nation proud. Apart from her beauty, the Miss World 2017 is also being much appreciated for her winning answer.

Manushi was asked which profession according to her deserves the highest salary and why. She impressed all by saying, "A mother deserves the highest respect. When you talk about salary, I don't think it's just about cash but the love and respect you give to someone. All mothers just sacrifice so much for their kids. So the profession that deserves the highest salary, respect and love should be that of a mother." That was Indeed a great reply to such a tricky question.

While the world has been talking about Manushi's beauty and intellect on social media, Indians started searching more about the Miss World 2017 on Google. Some of the most searched questions on Manushi are pretty common ones, but there are a few queries which are little absurd.

A look into the top Google searches in the name of "Manushi Chhillar" shows that her age is the most searched term on the search giant. Interestingly, Manushi's caste and boyfriend are also two of the most searched topics on Google.

If you type "Manushi Chhillar" on Google, the top searched terms that appear on the drop box are age, wiki, images, Instagram, miss world 2017, family, caste, interview, feet, boyfriend.

Surprisingly, there is no search for her qualification. Caste has always been one of the most searched terms on Google in India against names of renowned personalities of the country, and that certainly reflects the fact that India is still obsessed with the castes of people rather than their merit.