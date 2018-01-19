Fans are eagerly waiting for Miss World Manushi Chhillar to make her Bollywood debut soon. Earlier reports had stated that Karan Johar will launch her in the industry with Student of the Year 2.

While we got excited to hear this news, the filmmaker recently responded to it. In a recent media interaction, Karan Johar said: "There is no truth to the news yet. We are very proud of Manushi's achievements."

"I was hosting the show the year she won, so I have met her before and I did see potential in her. I look forward to meeting her... I haven't met her yet after she won the crown for India. But there has been nothing discussed yet," IANS reported.

Karan Johar interacted with the media at the Raymond Crossword Book Awards on Thursday. The director-producer received the best author award in the category of Popular Choice award for biographies for his book An Unsuitable Boy.

Meanwhile, he will be seen trying his luck in acting once again with Welcome to New York, which will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani.

While the movie is slated for release on February 23, the makers of the film have recently dropped a chat video online along with the new title of the film, Welcome to New York. Earlier it was titled Boom Boom in New York.

The nearly 2-minute video introduced the star cast in a unique way, which is a conference video call. But the curiosity begins when Sonakshi gets a call from Salman Khan during the con-call which left many wondering about the Dabangg Khan's involvement in the film.

On the other hand, Miss World Manushi Chhillar grabbed eyeballs with her photo in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018. She had a Game of Thrones moment in the picture. It is her debut in the ace photographer's year-end calendar. Does it mean she's set to enter the industry?