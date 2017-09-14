A British man attempts to see the funny side when showing how his new house was destroyed by Hurricane Irma. Kyrie Caulfield bought the house of his dreams five days before the hurricane struck the British Virgin Islands, only for the roof to be taken off by the storm.
Mans five day old Caribbean house destroyed by Hurricane Irma
- September 14, 2017 19:45 IST
