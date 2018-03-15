Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is the latest victim of a social media hack. The actor's Twitter account recently got hacked by an unidentified person or group.

The Aiyaary actor took to Twitter to inform his fans and followers of the hack.

He also warned them against clicking on any suspicious links that were sent out from his handle.

His fans thanked him for informing them about the incident, and asked him to be careful.