Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will take oath as the chief minister of Goa on Tuesday at 5 pm after the Supreme Court refused to stay the swearing-in ceremony of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and also ordered a floor test on March 16 in the Goa Assembly.

The Congress had moved Supreme Court on Monday evening alleging that the BJP had gone ahead and staked claim to form government in Goa despite having the numbers. Senior leader Digvijay Singh, the general secretary in-charge of Goa, also met with Governor Mridula Sinha at 1.30 pm urging her to postpone the oath-taking ceremony.

5:57 pm IST: "The support extended to BJP to form govt in Goa is only for Goa's development. No MLA wanted to support Congress. I agree the mandate is fractured, but with 22 MLAs together the vote share is more than sufficient. It's post poll alliance," Parrikar says while talking to reporters.

5:55 pm IST: Manohar Parrikar attacks Congress while speaking to the media after the oath-taking ceremony. He said: "If you had the support then why did you not go to the Governor?"

5:47 pm IST: Oath-taking ceremony ends. Nationa Anthem is played.

5:46 pm IST: All MLAs from BJP, MGP, and GFP along with the Independent MLAs have been sworn in as ministers in the Goa government.

5:45 pm IST: Pandurang Madkaikar, who defected to the BJP ahead of polls, has taken oath as minister. Independent Govind Gaude and GFP's Vinod Paliancar have also been sworn in as ministers in the Goa government.

5:40 pm IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Manohar Parrikar after he is sworn in as the chief minister of Goa.

5:38 pm IST: MGP's Manohar Ajgaonkar and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte take oath as ministers in Goa government

5:34 pm IST: Deputy CM Francis D'Souza also took oath as minister in the Goa government.

5:28 pm IST: MLAs take oath of office after Parrikar is sworn in as the chief minister of Goa. Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) was the second person to take oath of office followed by GFP's Vijay Sardesai.

5:23 pm IST: Manohar Parrikar takes oath as chief minister of Goa. Governor Mridula Sinha administers the oath of office in Konkani.



5:21 pm IST: Citizens and Congress party workers protest outside Raj Bhavan in Goa using placards with messages like '#NotMyCM' and 'Backward Goa'.

5:20 pm IST: Governor Mridula Sinha arrives for the ceremony. Parrikar to take oath shortly.

5:14 pm IST: Parrikar arrives at Raj Bhavan for his swearing-in ceremony.

5:12 pm IST: Parrikar's oath-taking ceremony to begin shortly. Union Minister Nitin gadkari has also arrived at Raj Bhavan amid protests from citizens and Congress party workers outside the governor's house.

5:10 pm IST: Former chief minister of Goa Laxmikant Parsekar, BJP chief Amit Shah, Goa Forward Party's (GFP) Vijay Sardesai and his MLAs have arrived at Raj Bhavan for Parrikar's oath-taking ceremony.

4:55 pm IST: Arun Jaitley addressed a press conference in Delhi where he said that the Congress did not elect a leader or stake claim to form government before the Governor. Therefore, it cannot protest against the BJP for staking claim to form government in Goa.

4:25 pm IST: "We are confident that Congress will fail the floor test in Goa," BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying

4:05 pm IST: Protests erupt outside Raj Bhavan in Goa. Several workers of the Congress Party seen, reports the Indian Express.

4 pm IST: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley lashes out at Congress for complaining "a bit too much."