Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn are set to square off for the WBO welterweight title this weekend at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, and this is a must-win bout for both boxers. While Horn's run is just starting out and he is still undefeated, the Australian has never faced a fighter of Pacquiao's calibre and he needs to get the win to take his career to the next level.

As for the WBO welterweight champion, the Filipino is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers ever but in his last few bouts he has not been at his best. Pacquiao did win his previous two bouts but has failed to get a knockout victory since he defeated Miguel Cotto way back in 2009.

As revealed earlier, Pacquiao is targeting a rematch with Floyd Mayweather and if he is to earn another fight with him he needs to defeat Horn. He has to put in a dominating performance to prove that he still has what it takes to compete with the best.

Despite the dip in his form, Pacquiao is still the favourite to get the win and retain his title. But in the build-up to the fight, Horn seems confident that he will end the Pacquiao era and become the new WBO welterweight champion. That is a big statement to make from someone who has not yet faced a top boxer.

Whatever Horn says will not mean anything if he cannot back it up inside the boxing ring on Sunday. Despite his confidence, Juan Manuel Marquez, who faced Pacquiao four times, feels the Filipino's experience will help him get the win. The Mexican, who lost two, drew one and won one against Pacquiao, said he should target a knockout win in the hopes of proving to people that he is still one of the best.

"To knock Pacquiao out, you have to know him. I had 36 rounds with him, I already knew what he was doing and that's why that knockout came at the perfect moment when we wanted it - but beforehand I already knew him and in this case Jeff Horn does not know him, and because of that it will be difficult for him," ESPN Deportes quoted Marquez as saying. .

Apart from Marquez, Pacquiao's trainer Justin Fortune, who is Australian, feels Horn is out of his depths and gave his compatriot zero chance of causing an upset at the Suncorp Stadium. Fortune also said the fact that Horn has never fought in front of 50,000 people will also make a difference.