Since retiring from professional boxing after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. way back in 2015, Manny Pacquiao has made a strong comeback winning two fights last year against Timothy Bradley and Jessie Vargas and earning the WBO Lineal Welterweight title and the WBO Welterweight title in the process. Now, top boxing promoter Bob Arum is desperate to set up a match between Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford but Pacquiao is demanding a $20 million for the match.

Also Read: Top 5 UFC fighters to look out for in 2017

Other than the $20 million pay, Pacquiao's adviser Mike Koncz said the fight has to take place in April to suit the 38-year-old Pacquiao's hectic schedule as a lawmaker.

"If it's Crawford that Top Rank wants for Manny Pacquiao, then we'll fight Crawford but we want a guarantee of $20-million.The (Philippine) Senate will take a break starting mid-March and will resume sessions on May 2" Manila Bulletin quoted Mike Koncz as saying.

Manny Pacquiao is looking for a huge pay day after he reportedly received just $4 million for his fight against Jessie Vargas- probably the lowest pay Pacquiao got for a while. Nevertheless, he got more bang for the buck as he regained the WBO Welterweight title.

Ever since his loss to Mayweather, Pacquiao has stated that a rematch with him was his main priority but with Mayweather giving no hint to make a return, Pacquiao will have no choice but to take on Terence Crawford who is staying undefeated in his last 30 fights with 21Kos.

Terence Crawford is regarded as one of the best budding boxers in the world with a sound technique and agility to switch stances any time. However, the Nebraska-born boxer has not yet faced a top boxer and a fight against Pacquiao will set the perfect stage for the American to show his class.