India's 4-0 thrashing of England in the Test series definitely did not go unnoticed as there were congratulations all around for some solid cricket that the home team played in the five-match series to emerge victorious. Congratulations are still pouring in and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation on Sunday shared his pleasure on brilliant individual performances by some players.

Most of the players delivered the goods in the series and more importantly Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli deserves a special mention for their performances while KL Rahul, Karun Nair also proved themselves in the fifth Test in Chennai. All these players were congratulated by the PM.

Kohli was the highest run scorer in the series with 655 runs while Ashwin took 28 wickets, helping India to an impressive win. Rahul and Nair polished off the victory with a scintillating batting performance in the fifth Test, scoring 199 and 303 runs respectively.

"Being Indians, it is but-natural for us to feel elated. In the cricket series against England, India has triumphed 4-0. In this, the performance of some of the younger players deserves a special word of praise. The young Karun Nair scored a triple century and KL Rahul played a brilliant 199 run innings. Test captain Virat Kohli batted extremely well and also provided inspiring leadership," Press Trust of India quoted Modi as saying.

After the series got over, ICC also announced their awards, which saw Ashwin being conferred with the 'Cricketer of the Year' and 'Best Test Cricketer', which gave India cricket fans a reason to cheer.

"Indian cricket team's off spin bowler R Ashwin has been declared 'Cricketer of the Year' as well as the 'Best Test Cricketer' by the ICC for the year 2016. My heartiest congratulations and many good wishes go to all of them," Modi said.

It was not only the India cricket team and their players, who found a special mention in the programme, but the India junior hockey team was also applauded for winning the world cup.

"After a gap of 15 years, there was good news, in fact grand news from the hockey arena too. The Junior Hockey Team lifted the World Cup," Modi added.