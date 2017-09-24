It's been three years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi started addressing the nation via his famous monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

In his previous address, he had made references to the violence that took place in Punjab in the aftermath of the arrest of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Raheem Singh.

This time his speech seemed to revolve around the Swach Bharat Abhiyan, and the people and projects associated with it.

Here are the highlights from his address today: