11:21 am IST: India has extended support to movement towards digital transactions. People have rejected corruption & black money, said PM Modi.

11:17 am IST: New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will create a Bhavya and Divya Bharat.

11:10 am IST: The Champaran Satyagraha showed us how special Mahatma Gandhi was and how unique his personality was.

11:07 am IST: We are marking 100 years of Champaran Satyagraha. And this was one of the first Gandhian movements in India: PM.

11:04 am IST: Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were not scared of death. They lived and died for the nation, said PM Modi.

11:03 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore had inspired Shaheed Bhagat Singh, said PM Modi.

11:00 am IST - Today's Bangladesh's independence day, they were led by Bangabandhu. Extend my greetings: PM. India will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation during the 30th edition of his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, March 26. It will be aired at 11 am on the All India Radio and Doordarshan.

The programme will be broadcast in Hindi followed by other regional languages

During the 29th Mann ki Baat, he spoke about India's historic launch of a record 104 satellites on a single rocket, Indian team's incredible victory in the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup, and others.