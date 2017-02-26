Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the country in the 29th edition of his radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' which happens every month. This radio programme is the prime minister's attempt at reaching out to citizens residing in the remotest parts of India. PM Modi also asks for suggestions from citizens ahead of every show. The suggestions are also included as part of his speech in every broadcast.

Here are all the live updates of PM Modi's speech:

11:29 am IST: "The women of our country are no less than the men of our country," says PM Modi

11:27 am IST: "'Beti Bachao,Beti Padhao' movement moving forward with rapid strides. It has now become a campaign of public education," says PM Modi. He adds: "The whole world celebrates March 8 as Women's Day. In India, more importance needs to be given to our daughters."

11:26 am IST: "Women players are bringing glory to the nation. Congratulations to women players who won silver at Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy," says PM Modi.

11:25 am IST: PM Modi says that the whole country lauded the achievements of disabled sportsperson at the Rio Paralympics. He congratulates the Blind Cricket Team for defeating Pakistan in the finals of the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup this year.

11:23 am IST: Government, society, institutions, organizations, in fact everyone, is making some or the other effort towards Swachchta

11:21 am IST: PM Modi requests farmers to cultivate different types of dals since it contains the maximum amount of protein. He also thanks and congratulates the farmers for their hard work that "resulted in a record production of more than 2,700 lakh tonnes food grains."

11:19 am IST: "Agriculture makes a major contribution to the fundamentals of our country's economy... Economic prowess of villages imparts momentum to the nation's economic progress."

11:18 am IST: He urges citizens to teach 125 farmers and businessmen how to download and make transactions through the BHIM App on the occasion of BR Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary which happened last year.

11:16 am IST: "An App is developed particularly aimed to the fishermen, it helps them locate best zone of fish, wind conditions, tides etc," says PM Modi.

11:15 am IST: PM Modi shares a story of a man named Santosh who won Rs 1,000 through a Digi Dhan initiative. He donated the entire amount to a poor woman who had lost her house in a fire.

11:13 am IST: PM Modi talks about how the world and the country is moving towards digital transactions. He talks about the Digi Dhan initiative has benefitted the nation. He adds that around 10 lakh people, including businessmen, farmers and women, have won several prizes. People from all age groups have participated in the initiative and got rewards.

11:09 am IST: "Inquisitiveness has played a significant role in the journey of progression of human life and development," says PM Modi

11:08 am IST: "India has successfully tested Ballistic Interceptor Missile. This is a cutting edge technology in the arena of security," says PM Modi

11:06 am IST: He says the satellite has sent some images back to ISRO and that he is proud that the mission was led by the youth and women scientists of ISRO. They deserve our respect. PM Modi also congratulated the scientists of ISRO on behalf of the nation.

11:05 am IST: PM Modi talks about the historic achievement by ISRO with the launch of 104 satellites from various countries a few days ago. He talks about how the world has welcomed this achievement by not just ISRO, but also India, with open arms.

11:03 am IST: PM Modi expresses gratitude to citizens for sending in suggestions and comments from across the nation. He reads out a letter from a woman named Shobha who says that most citizens are not aware of the achievements of ISRO.

11:01 am IST: "Winter is on its way out. Vasant, the season of spring, has just started to step into our lives," says PM Modi.

11 am IST: PM Modi begins address to nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show.

PM Modi had, in his last broadcast on January 29, urged students, who were preparing for their exams, to 'smile more and score more.' "Do not think about exams as pressure. Think about them as a celebration. A happy mind is the secret to a good marksheet. When you are tensed, knowledge takes a backseat. Do not let that happen," the prime minister advised the students.

The PM had also congratulated the families of those who had won the gallantry awards during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 this year. He has previously addressed various issues like corruption, economy, farmers' suicides and drug addiction, among others.

The broadcast on February 26, 2017, comes a day before Uttar Pradesh goes into the fifth phase of the Assembly elections. The central government had to take the permission of the Election Commission (EC) to air PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast since the Model Code of Conduct is in force in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur where Assembly polls are also due next March. PM Modi is also expected to not talk about any issue that may have a political motive or connotation to it due to the code of conduct and also with the EC having sent a letter to political parties expressing disappointment over politicians resorting to discrimination based on caste and religion in their election speeches.