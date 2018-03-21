The first look of Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal from their upcoming film Manmarziyaan is out.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the first looks of the stars from the film.

Abhishek Bachchan. Taapsee Pannu. Vicky Kaushal... Glimpses from their forthcoming film #Manmarziyaan, an intense love story... Anurag Kashyap directs... 7 Sept 2018 release... #Eros #AanandLRai #Phantom pic.twitter.com/cyt7egAYSw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2018

In the images, Abhishek, who plays a Punjabi man, is seen sporting a turban. While the actor looks intense, Taapsee and Vicky are seen happy in each other's company.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan is an intense love story and set to release on September 7, 2018.

The movie marks Kashyap and Aanand L Rai's second collaboration after the success of Mukkabaaz.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is making a comeback to the big screens after a gap of two years. This is the first time he is teaming with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.

Amitabh Bachchan is proud of his son playing a Punjabi man in the film. Senior Bachchan took to Twitter to write a heartfelt note.

T 2750 - #Manmarziyaan .. #AbhishekBachchan .. your Daadi, Teji Kaur Suri pre marriage .. your par Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. your par Naani Amar Kaur Sodhi .. & all related must feel great pride and love for you .. as do I .. ? pic.twitter.com/6IAoOMNkaY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2018

Earlier this month, Abhishek started shooting for Manmarziyaan and took to Twitter requesting fans to shower him with good wishes. "It's been just over two years since I faced a film camera -- A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. 'Manmarziyaan'," Junior Bachchan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has also bagged the fourth instalment of the hit franchise Housefull 4 that also has Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. "Abhishek Bachchan is back in the Housefull franchise by popular demand. His character was not a part of Part 4 of Housefull. But then everyone is so fond of him. Beginning with producer Sajid Khan and his leading man Akshay Kumar. In fact Akshay is Abhishek's new career adviser. He has been protective about Abhishek from the beginning. Akshay is not only guiding Abhishek into a new phase of his career, Akshay also shares his new business manager (Reshma Shetty) with Abhishek," a source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama.