Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau drew more flak than praise when he tried to 'mansplain' feminism in a bid to be 'politically correct,' at a public event on Friday. He faced the wrath of the social media when he interrupted a girl and told her to say 'peoplekind' instead of 'mankind.'

The political heartthrob found himself in the line of fire for his recent remarks while cutting off a woman mid-sentence and correcting her. Aimee, an audience member in a town hall in MacEwan University, Edmonton, was addressing the prime minister in a Q&A session.

Aimee was filmed as saying, "We have received the Queen's Award in the UK, we have received many awards. 'We have received many awards, however, unfortunately, in Canada, our volunteering as a religious charitable organization is extremely difficult."

She further added, "We came here today to ask you to also look into the policies that religious charitable organizations have in our legislation so that it can also be changed because maternal love is the love that's going to change the future of mankind."

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tells a woman that she should use the word "peoplekind" instead of "mankind" because it's more inclusive. Yes, he was serious...



Political correctness is a sickness. ? pic.twitter.com/Ti0elu5mK5 — Alex ?? (@SoCal4Trump) February 7, 2018

Trudeau cut her off and said: "We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind because it's more inclusive".The audience reacted positively when he made the correction.

Trudeau, who was taking part in a cross-country tour, was answering questions from the audience when the incident came to light. The Canadian leader who has often been in the limelight for his popularity among women has now received flak from all quarters.

Twitter witnessed a flurry of criticisms hurled at him for mansplaining feminism and has also been called 'himbo' (a good-looking but unintelligent young man) for his recent comment.

However, many users have also come to his support. Apart from the crowd in the Q&A session, the girl involved in the controversy, Aimee also praised Trudeau for his comment on inclusiveness.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Canadian PM's recent comment.

Trudeau is making 'himself' or should I say 'person-self' into a laughing stock on the world stage. Stop the crazy immature PC gender neutral crusade and 'man-up'! — Tactical Things (@Tactical_Things) February 6, 2018

"Peoplekind" is an idiotic alternative--what if someone doesn't identify as a person? — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 5, 2018