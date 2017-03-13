Since her comeback movie How Old Are You, Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is on a roll being part of many superhit films. The talented artiste, who was last seen as a volleyball coach in Deepu Karunakaran's directorial venture Karinkunnam 6s, has announced her next, and it looks like a big project.

Watch C/o Saira Banu trailer

Manju has been roped into play the lead role in director Martin Prakkat and actor Joju George's upcoming production venture. It has to be noted that the duo had earlier bankrolled blockbuster Malayalam movie Charlie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy that won as many as eight Kerala State Film Awards in 2015. A source close to the industry has told International Business Times, India, that the movie will be directed by a newcomer.

Casting call

The makers of the Manju-starrer have also announced casting call for young girls and boys, aged between 13 and 15. "We are in search of typical Malayali looking girls and boys," reads the casting call poster.

Aspiring candidates, who would like to play significant roles with Manju in the upcoming movie, can send their original photographs and details to email id -- castingthescene@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Manju is awaiting the release of upcoming Malayalam movie C/o Saira Banu. It is scheduled to hit the screens on March 17. The family entertainer, directed by Antony Sony Sebastian and scripted by RJ Shaan, also stars Kismath-fame Shane Nigam and yesteryear actress Amala Akkineni in main roles.

The movie also marks the comeback of Amala to Mollywood after a long gap of 25 years, and audience are eagerly waiting to see the performance of the Ente Sooryaputhrikku and Ulladakkam actress.