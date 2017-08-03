Ever since a popular South Indian actress was assaulted in a moving car on February 17, various shocking revelations have surfaced every now and then, including the arrest of leading Malayalam actor Dileep for his alleged involvement in the case. Now, latest reports hint that Manju Warrier was Dileep's second wife, and not the first one.

According to reports by Manorama News channel, before marrying Manju Warrier in 1998, the Janapriyanayakan was married to a distant relative. The marriage was reportedly registered in Dileep's original name Gopalakrishnan at the Aluva Desam Registrar office, and police are said to be finding documents related to it for the past one month. Rumours have it that the actor's first wife is currently settled in Gulf.

It is also understood that the investigators have taken the statement of mimicry artiste Aby to get more details. Other close friends of the actor are also said to be aware of his first marriage.

Dileep and Manju fell in love while working together in movies. They have shared screen space in Sallapam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Thooval Kottaram and Kudamattam. They got married in 1998, but called it quits after 17 years in 2015. Though the reasons behind the split are still unknown, rumours have it that the actor's alleged relationship with actress Kavya Madhavan was the main reason.

Later, putting an end to the rumours, Dileep had entered wedlock with Kavya in a private function attended by close friends on November 25, 2016.

However, on July 10, the comedian was arrested with 'irrefutable evidence' that hint his involvement in the sensational case. The first class judicial magistrate and Kerala High Court have denied his bail plea, and the actor is currently in judicial custody at sub-jail in Aluva until August 8.