September 28, 2017 will be a big day for the Malayalam film industry aka Mollywood, with two biggies clashing at the Kerala box office.

After postponement the release date multiple times, Dileep's next film Ramaleela has finally been slated to hit the screens on September 28.

However, the political thriller will be locking horns with the actor's ex-wife Manju Warrier's upcoming movie Udaharanam Sujatha.

Manju has announced the release date of the family entertainer, directed by debutant Phantom Praveen, via her Facebook page. She has also requested her fans not to boycott Ramaleela in the wake of Dileep's arrest.

"It is unfortunate to hear of people planning to boycott Ramaleela. Personal disagreement should not affect movies as many people work hard to make a film. The crew members of a movie become happy only after getting positive response about it from the audience. Hundreds of families depend on this industry and if people decide not to see a film in theatres, there won't be any producers to invest in cinema. It will destroy the lives of many. This should not happen. Ramaleela is a big-budget entertainer produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam. It is also the dream project of debutant Arun Gopy. None of us have the right to boycott any movie. Let people watch Ramaleela [translated from Malayalam]," Manju posted on her social media page.

Udaharanam Sujatha

Udaharanam Sujatha is the production venture of Martin Prakkat and Joju George after the blockbuster Dulquer Salmaan movie Charlie. Manju appears in the film as a single parent doing odd jobs for a living.

The movie also has Nedumudi Venu, Mamta Mohandas and Joju in significant roles, and its official teaser has received positive response from the audience.

Madhu Neelakandan has cranked the camera for the family entertainer, while Gopi Sunder has composed its music and background score.

Ramaleela

Dileep will be seen as Ramanunni in Arun Gopy's directorial venture Ramaleela.

The political entertainer, made approximately on a budget of Rs 15 crore by Tomichan Mulakuppadam of Pulimurugan-fame, has Prayaga Martin, Mukesh, Vijayaraghavan and Renji Panicker in pivotal roles.

The Dileep-starrer also marks the comeback of actress Radikaa Sarathkumar to Mollywood.

Its makers had recently released promo videos of the political thriller, and its plot seems to have strong parallels with incidents unfolding in Dileep's real life.

The actor has been lodged at the sub-jail in Aluva for more than two months over his alleged involvement in the sensational actress abduction case.

