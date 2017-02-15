Mohanlal's upcoming Malayalam movie, directed by B Unnikrishnan seems to be a big-budget project. Initially, the superstar broke the news of his maiden association with popular Tamil producer Rockline Venkatesh, who bankrolls the project. In his Facebook post, he had also announced that Tamil star Vishal will play a pivotal role in the movie.

Unnikrishnan had also shared a photo with Vishal with the caption: "He will be doing a great role in my forthcoming Mohanlal film [sic]." The next day he added that Telugu star Srikanth will also be playing a significant role in his dream project. Not just that, few days after revealing the crew of the yet-to-be-titled project, Unnikrishnan also hinted that Tamil actress Hansika Motwani will make her Mollywood debut in the Mohanlal-starrer. The filmmaker made the announcement while wishing the bubbly actress on the release of her latest flick Bogan.

Now, the latest we hear from the industry is that Mollywood's lady superstar Manju Warrier will be seen in the female lead role in the movie, which marks her reunion with Mohanlal after the family entertainer Ennum Epozhum. Telugu actress Rashi Khanna also makes her Mollywood debut with the movie. Meanwhile, stunt choreographer Peter Hein, who became a familiar face for the Kerala audience with the blockbuster Pulimurugan is also said to be handling the action sequences of the upcoming thriller.

Nevertheless, the multi-starrer has already become the much-awaited flick in Malayalam, and is sure to become the next biggest movie of the superstar after Pulimurugan, which has become the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.