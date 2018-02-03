The India U-19 cricket team made history by beating Australia by eight wickets in the final of the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand on Saturday February 3. Coach Rahul Dravid remained the angel on the shoulders of all the young colts.

Heavy hitter Manjot Kalra was the star of the match as the southpaw, who can indeed turn out to be the next Gautam Gambhir or Shikhar Dhawan, slammed 101 runs off 102 balls in the final.

In the bowling department, Anukul Roy shone with two wickets in the match and became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 with a total of 14 wickets.

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, remained the player of the tournament. The Punjab lad scored a total of 372 runs from the five matches he came on to bat for the India U-19 cricket team in the tournament.

#U19CWC winners...

4 - INDIA ?? (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018)

3 - Australia (1988, 2002, 2010)

2 - Pakistan (2004, 2006)

1 - England (1998)

1 - South Africa (2014)

1 - West Indies (2016)#IndvAus#under19worldcup #cricket — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 3, 2018

Now that the ICC U-19 World Cup is over, some of these stars will be once again be trying to showcase their sensational performances in the IPL 2018, beginning April 4.