Director Baljit Singh Deo's Punjabi movie Manje Bistre starring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa, has released in theatres on April 13 and received positive reviews from the critics and audience.

Manje Bistre is romantic family drama film, which is set against the backdrop of traditional Punjabi wedding. Sukhi (Gippy Grewal) is busy with the preparations of his sister's marriage. On this occasion, he meets Rano (Sonam Bajwa) and fell in love with her. Rano is his sister's friend and also a hesitant lover. The question how Rano expresses her love forms the crux of the story.

The movie features an ensemble cast, which is rare in Punjabi Cinema in recent years, but director Baljit Singh Deo has ensured good screen space for every character. The first half of the film tickles the funny bones of the film goers, while the second half is high on romantic quotient, say the critics and viewers.

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa have delivered good performances in Manje Bistre. Gippy's comedy timing, Sonam's glamour and the sparkling chemistry between the two are highlights of the movie. Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaggi Singh, BN Sharma, Rana Ranbir, Sardar Sohi, Sara Gurpal and Hobby Dhaliwal are also assets of the movie, say the audience and critics.

Bankrolled by Gippy Grewal, Manje Bistre has decent production values and the beautiful cinematography, music, dialogues and costumes are the big attractions on the technical front, say the critics and audience. Continue to read audience and critics' response in Manje Bistre movie review.

And amazing movie it is. Hillarious dialogue and wonderul acting by @bajwasonam @igippygrewal and Karamjit Anmol paaji #ManjeBistre Totally folk marriage environment like I love and amazing concept of #ManjeBistre. I too have collected Manje Bistre during wedding. Innocence of @bajwasonam and Comic timing of @igippygrewal make it a #MustWatch movie. #ManjeBistre

Just came out after watching #Manjebistre Congrats to @igippygrewal and @bajwasonam. Superb work done by entire cast and crew. #Housefull

#Manjebistre is the most amazing movie i have seen❤ @igippygrewal kamaal kite tuc amazing performance by whole team

@igippygrewal @bajwasonam #ManjeBistre , definitely the standard of punjabi cinema has raised up. Gaint movie a veerey, phatte chak te.

#Manjebistre movie must watch u will seen whn no mobile no internet only ❤️ and comedy with real relationships village location in Punjab

@igippygrewal great story with energetic characters..it reminds me my nanka pind☺️☺️thx gippy ji for #manjebistre waiting for next hit☺️☺️☺️

#Manjebistre is the best film I have seen in years.Amazing performance by the whole cast. Just go and watch it.@igippygrewal congratulations

#Manjebistre really good movie,so happily to see this and #singh and kaur after this movie is the best movie of you sir@igippygrewal

Congrats @igippygrewal @bajwasonam & whole team of #Manjebistre 4creating a wonderful movie! Everything was superb! Songs were brilliant @igippygrewal @bajwasonam Hall was full with lots of laughs 4 #Manjebistre ! These kind of movies r really needed 4a gud entertainment!!

Tribune India Rating: 4

The film has foot-tapping numbers, subtle romance, lot of fun moments, loads of laughter; Manje Bistre has sure collected the right entertainment dose.

Punjabi Mania Rating: 4