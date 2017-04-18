Gippy Grewal's Punjabi movie Manje Bistre has made superb collection at the overseas box office in the first weekend. It has pushed down Begum Jaan in the International business chart for Indian films.

The Baljit Singh Deo-directed film was released in more number of screens than Begum Jaan in the key international markets like US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Manje Bistre opened to superb response and showed decent growth in these countries over the weekend. On the other hand, Vidya Balan's Bollywood movie has received an average response in these international markets.

Manje Bistre has collected $241,971 (Rs 1.56 crore) from 39 screens at the US box office in the first weekend and its per-screens average stands at $6,204. Begum Jaan has landed in the second place in the US business chart for Indian films with its three day collection $46,218 (Rs 29.79 lakh) from 27 screens. Its per-screen average is $1711.

The Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer has minted US$385,147 (Rs 2.49 crore) from 19 screens at the Canada box office in the first weekend. Manje Bistre has earned an average of $20,270 per screen in the country in three days. Begum Jaan has raked in US$19,594 (Rs 12.63 lakh) from 7 screens at the Canada box office in its opening weekend.

Manje Bistre minted £106,335 (Rs 85.93 lakh) from 13 screens at the UK box office in the first weekend, while Begum Jaan collected £19,226 (Rs 15.54 lakh) from 10 screens. Manje Bistre has grossed A$404,588 (Rs 1.98 crore) from 28 screens at the Australia box office in its opening weekend, while Begum Jaan collected $38,550 (Rs 18.82 lakh) from 14 screens in three days.

Manje Bistre has collected NZ$125,403 (Rs 56.66 lakh) from 7 screens at the New Zealand box office in the first weekend. Begum Jaan reportedly did not have release in this country.

Released in around 106 screens in five international markets, Manje Bistre has collected approximately US$1,157,360 (Rs 7.45 crore) at the overseas box office in the first weekend. It has become the fast $1 million grossing Punjabi film in the international markets in 2017. On other hand, Begum Jaan has minted US$119,184 (Rs 76.78 lakh) 58 screens in the foreign markets in three days.