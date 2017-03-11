Here are the live updates:



6 am IST: Laxmikant Parsekar was not the chief ministerial face of the Goa BJP when it came to power in the state in 2012. This election will be a test of his bankability as a state leader for the saffron party.

5 am IST: The security has been beefed up in Manipur in anticipation of violence, like the kind that happened before both phases of polls.

4 am IST: Four hours for the counting of Goa and Manipur Assembly election results to start.

On March 11, the counting will decide new governments in Goa and Manipur and also whether the exit polls were correct in their interpretation and analysis.

Manipur

Exit poll predictions for Manipur have been conflicting with CVoter saying that the Bharatia Janata Party will win a majority in the state, while India Today's Axis My Poll predicted a Congress victory. However, CNN-News18-Gramener Exit Poll predicted both the parties to be neck and neck.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Manipur, according to CVoter. It will get 25-31 seats, while Congress will get 17-23 seats, others, including Irom Sharmila's PRJA, will get 9-15 seats.

According to India Today's Axis My India poll, Congress will be forming the government again. Congress is expected to get 30-36 seats, BJP will get 16-22 seats, NPF will get 3-5 and others will get 3-6.

CNN-News18-Gramener Exit Poll said the BJP will win 25 seats in Manipur, while the Congress will win 24. Eleven seats may go to others. The halfway mark in the state is 31.

Goa

Various exit polls have indicated that BJP will retain Goa, while some have said that AAP will make a big dent during its first stint in Goa elections. According to Axis Exit Poll, BJP will retain majority in Goa with between 18 and 22 seats. The half-way mark is 21 seats in the 40 seat Assembly. Congress will win between 9 and 13 seats, while AAP will get a maximum of two seats.

Another exit polls agency, C- Voter, predicted a win for BJP in the Goa Assembly Elections 2017 with 15-21 seats. It said Congress will win around 12-18 seats, while AAP may end up with seats in single digits.