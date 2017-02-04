In what could be a political master-stroke for the BJP, The Central government is said to be close to brokering a deal with the Nagas in Manipur that would bring to an end months of economic blockade that has brought the state to its knees. The blockade has had more than just economic impact on the state, with even violence and arson being reported from some places.

Also read: Manipur blockade: 'Economic blockade to be stopped at any cost, more paramilitary will be provided,' Kiren Rijiju

Thus, when the Central government, which has been holding talks with the Manipur government and the United Naga Council, says it has made "substantial progress" in its talks, hopes can run high of some semblance of peace and order finally returning to Manipur, which has seen the cost of fuel, among other things, skyrocket.

What the Central government said

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Friday: "The issue of creation of seven new districts and the ongoing economic blockade was discussed in a tripartite meeting today at New Delhi between the UNC, the government of Manipur and the government of India."

It added: "There was substantial progress on the issue in the talks. A few points needed further discussions at their organisation level. The next tripartite meeting is expected on February 7, 2017, on the issues."

What it bodes for the Manipur Assembly elections

The polling for the Manipur Assembly will take place in two phases: On March 4 and March 8. If the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre can use this to its benefit, it can reap some tangible electoral dividends in the elections.

After all, Manipur and its residents have been under severe stress due to this blockade, paying much more than what they should for basic amenities and having limited access to many services. If the BJP manages to put an end to all that, or at least bring the situation halfway to normal, it can expect some good results in the Manipur Assembly elections.