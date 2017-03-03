Manipur is set to go to polls in the backdrop of conflict and four-month-old economic blockade. The 11th General Elections to Manipur Legislative Assembly 2017 will be held in two phases with the first one scheduled on March 4 and the second phase on March 8.

Complete details of Phase 1:

A total of 38 constituencies out of the 60-member Legislative Assembly will go to polls on Saturday, March 4, and they are: Khundrakpam AC, Heingang AC, Khurai AC, Khetrigao AC, Thongju AC, Keirao AC, Andro AC, Lamlai AC, Thangmeiband AC, Uripol AC, Sagolband AC, Keisamthong AC, Singjamei AC, Yaiskul AC, Wangkhei AC, Sekmai AC, Lamsang AC, Konthoujam AC, Patsoi AC, Langthabal AC, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC, Wangoi AC, Mayang Imphal AC, Nambol AC, Oinam AC, Bishnupur AC, Moirang AC, Thanga AC, Kumbi AC, Saikul (ST) AC, Kangpokpi AC, Saitu (ST) AC, Tipaimukh (ST) AC, Thanlon (ST) AC, Henglep (ST) AC, Churachanpur (ST) AC, Saikot (ST) AC, and Singhat (ST) AC.

[READ: Why are Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi playing with Naga issue now?]

Interesting facts:

- A total of 168 candidates will be in fray for 38 seats that will go to polls on Saturday. - Only 7 candidates are female out of the total 168 - A total of 11 candidates will be contesting against each other in Saikul (ST) AC.

The second Phase of Manipur Assembly Election 2017 will be held on March 8 for the remaining 22 constituencies and the votes will be counted on March 11.

Okram Ibobi Singh of Indian National Congress party, who has been serving as the chief minister of the state since 2002, will be trying to hold on to the top position for the fourth term. However, other political parties, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are trying to bring down the Congress government that has been ruling the state for the last 15 years.