Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Manikarnika and she is said to be taking complete charge of the filming in a bid to make a big hit in her career.

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to turn her period drama into one of the most talked-about films. Those present on the set testify that the actress is taking calls and is fully in control of the goings on there.

Sources say, "Kangana has been taking complete charge while on the sets. Not only is she improvising but also making changes conveniently, leaving nothing for the makers to decide. Everyone on sets is forced to submit to the actresses demands."

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has taken matters into her own hands. Earlier during the filming of Simran, similar reports had surfaced. Kangana's tiff with writer Apurva Asrani added fuel to the fire. It also vindicated the rumours that she was in charge.

Recently, Kangana's look from the sets was leaked and it gave rise to rumours that the look was Kangana's answer to Deepika's Padmavati. However, all this will help the film win the hearts of audiences or end up adding one more into the series of her flops.

Manikarnika is an epic biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Baahubali scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad has penned the story for the movie directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain.

Kangana is playing Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika, while Sonu Sood essays the male lead. Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Keep, Nihar Pandya and Amit Behl will be seen in the supporting cast of the movie which is scheduled for release on 27 April 2018.